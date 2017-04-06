Old covered bridge was damaged again by truck. There are height and weight warning signs, metal height barriers are needed at entrances to this road as there is nothing but the covered bridge on it.
Covered bridge closed after second crash in a month | The Northern Virginia Daily: News and Sports coverage in Winchester and Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties
